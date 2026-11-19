Glowing blue waves appear on Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Fujairah beaches: What’s causing the sea glow?
Experts say microscopic plankton called dinoflagellates produce the light, in a phenomenon called bioluminescence, and warn visitors not to enter the water at night to see it
By Sumaya Al Hammadi4 min read
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The glowing phenomenon appears as blue streaks that run along the shore as the waves arrive, before fading as the water recedes. Picture credit: Supplied
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