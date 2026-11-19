Home UAE Glowing blue waves appear on Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Fujairah beaches: What’s causing the sea glow?

Glowing blue waves appear on Khor Fakkan and Dibba Al Fujairah beaches: What’s causing the sea glow?

Experts say microscopic plankton called dinoflagellates produce the light, in a phenomenon called bioluminescence, and warn visitors not to enter the water at night to see it

By Sumaya Al Hammadi Published: 19 November 2026, 06:29 (UAE) 4 min read Share