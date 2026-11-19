UAE weather forecast: Rain possible from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah until Friday morning, with winds of up to 50km/h blowing dust
The NCM forecasts convective clouds over northern, eastern and coastal areas, with highs of 29 to 31°C in the main cities
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor2 min read
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In anticipation of wetter weather ahead, the Abu Dhabi Police issued an advisory yesterday, cautioning motorists to drive carefully when it rains, and to follow changing speed limits displayed on information boards. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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