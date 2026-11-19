Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Rain possible from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah until Friday morning, with winds of up to 50km/h blowing dust

UAE weather forecast: Rain possible from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah until Friday morning, with winds of up to 50km/h blowing dust

The NCM forecasts convective clouds over northern, eastern and coastal areas, with highs of 29 to 31°C in the main cities

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 19 November 2026, 06:32 (UAE) 2 min read Share