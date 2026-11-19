How Dubai Police traced an anonymous account that sent a woman AI-faked images and threats
A food delivery location in a public park led investigators to the suspect, the Cybercrime Department director told the World Police Summit
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Shehhi: Impersonation and voice falsification, and the forgery of content using artificial intelligence, poses new challenges to law enforcement agencies. Picture credit: Supplied
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