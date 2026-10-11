Hamdan bin Mohammed awards Dubai-it government sector prize to RTA for delivering projects at record speed

UAE

Hamdan bin Mohammed says Roads and Transport Authority completes major infrastructure projects at twice the global benchmark while maintaining high quality

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has announced that the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has won the Dubai-it Award in the government sector institutions category.

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has congratulated the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on winning the Dubai-it Award for Institutions in the Field of Government.

The award recognises the RTA's achievements in accelerating services, improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience and embedding the Dubai-it philosophy as an institutional culture and way of working.

His Highness said: "We announced the Dubai-it Award to celebrate Dubai's philosophy of work, brought to life by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Dubai-it means achieving something extraordinary with excellence in record time."

He added: "Today, RTA receives the award for Institutions in the Field of Government. It delivers major roads, bridges and tunnels at 2x global benchmarks for speed and efficiency without compromising quality. Metro punctuality stands at 99.7% as the network continues to expand with more stations. Autonomous mobility and high-quality cycling routes advance at pace. Anticipating the city's needs. Enabling Dubai's next phase of growth. This is how RTA does Dubai-it. Congratulations to the team."

The RTA was recognised for adopting the Dubai-it philosophy as an institutional culture centred on delivering exceptional projects in record time while achieving measurable, high-quality results that reinforce Dubai's position as a global benchmark in mobility, infrastructure and government services.

Among its achievements, the authority delivered major roads, bridges and tunnel projects at twice the global benchmark for speed and efficiency, including landmark projects such as the Infinity Bridge. It also maintained delivery costs below global averages while preserving high quality standards.

The authority achieved a Dubai Metro punctuality rate of 99.7%, continued expanding the metro network and upgrading stations, and developed systems capable of responding to road-related feedback within 24 hours.

Travel times cut by 60%

The RTA also completed a series of road projects and more than 250 traffic improvements that helped reduce journey times by up to 60%.

The authority advanced Dubai's future mobility ambitions through the development and operation of AI-powered autonomous taxis and the development of Dubai's Air Taxi Station, adding a new component to the emirate's future transport ecosystem.

It also expanded and upgraded cycling infrastructure at high quality and record speed.

According to the authority, it implemented 117 quick-win improvements within two years and introduced 82 services with zero waiting time, reflecting its focus on reducing service delivery times and responding rapidly to customer needs.

His Excellency Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, said the Dubai-it Award received hundreds of nominations reflecting diverse initiatives and achievements that embody Dubai's philosophy of work.

He said: "RTA's approach clearly reflected this philosophy on the ground by combining quality, speed and continuity, turning challenges into opportunities for development and service improvement."

Al Gergawi added that the award highlights an institutional model built on sustained achievement, rapid responsiveness, precision in execution and measurable impact on society.

"The award sheds light on the Authority's efforts in converting feedback into measurable improvements, its commitment to innovation to simplify procedures and advance services, and its implementation of continuous improvements to boost efficiency and elevate the customer experience in Dubai," he said.

The Dubai-it initiative was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to promote the philosophy behind Dubai's development model, centred on bold ambition, excellence in execution and the determination to achieve exceptional results.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai-it Award was established to recognise individuals, projects, companies and institutions that transform ambition into measurable achievements and lasting impact.