UAE

Tourism chief says innovation, trust and quality experiences are strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a global destination for tourism, business and residence

Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said during the “Tourist Experience in Dubai 2033” session that Dubai’s story is one of an ambitious vision that has evolved into a tangible reality whose impact is reflected across all aspects of life. He said the leadership has long focused on building the city of the future through advanced infrastructure, flexible policies, strong partnerships and long-term planning, helping cement Dubai’s position among the world’s leading cities.

He added that this approach aligns with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which seeks to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and investment by supporting the expansion of 400 small and medium-sized enterprises into international companies and helping 30 companies from emerging sectors grow into major corporations. Dubai, he said, provides an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to establish and expand their businesses through its economic advantages, infrastructure and partnerships.

Kazim said one of the leadership’s most significant achievements has been its ability to turn challenges into opportunities and use change as a catalyst for growth. He noted that during recent regional developments, many companies were able to continue operating, expand their activities and diversify their markets, benefiting from the solid foundations Dubai has built over the years and its constant readiness for the future.

He said Dubai continues to build on these strengths by enhancing the visitor experience through the adoption of advanced technologies. These include streamlining airport procedures and expanding digital hotel check-in services to save time and improve convenience. The emirate is also exploring the use of artificial intelligence to create personalised tourism experiences, while developing integrated smart mobility solutions that make it easier for visitors to move between beaches, urban centres, deserts and mountain destinations.

Kazim said Dubai’s strategic location linking East and West, together with its cultural diversity, are key drivers of its global appeal. The emirate is home to around 200 nationalities, creating a vibrant international environment that offers visitors and residents a wide range of cultural experiences, dining options and lifestyle choices.

He added that Dubai has also succeeded in attracting major international companies to establish businesses and regional headquarters in the emirate, benefiting from its competitive business environment. While many cities seek to replicate Dubai’s success, he said trust remains the most difficult factor to duplicate. Visitors, he noted, find that the experience they encounter in Dubai matches the expectations created before their arrival.

Kazim stressed that Dubai’s ambition is not simply to be the biggest or the best, but to occupy a special place in the minds of residents and visitors and be among the first destinations people consider when thinking about travel, living, working or investing. Achieving that ambition, he said, depends on the quality of the visitor experience, the services provided and Dubai’s ability to consistently exceed expectations.

He noted that Dubai welcomes around 20 million visitors annually while its population is approaching 5 million. These figures, he said, reflect the high level of trust the emirate enjoys and its status as a preferred destination for tourism, residence, work and opportunity. He added that these strengths continue to underpin Dubai’s global leadership and support the sustainable growth of its tourism sector.