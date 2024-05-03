Joint Assessment Team Announces End of Weather Conditions in the UAE

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has announced that the Joint Assessment Team for weather and tropical conditions has confirmed the conclusion of the weather situation in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Over the past few days, monitoring and continuous tracking operations were intensified to ensure that necessary measures were taken proactively, professionally, and flexibly by relevant authorities.

The National Center of Meteorology affirmed the gradual reduction of weather intensity since last Thursday, with the weather conditions subsiding in the northern and eastern parts of the country.

The center works around the clock to provide effective and continuous weather forecasts and information.

The Ministry of Interior highlighted that its central operations centers, field teams, and specialized units were fully prepared to handle the weather situation.

They emphasized their commitment to safety and will continue their field tasks to ensure smooth traffic flow on all affected roads.

Source:Al-Bayan newspaper

