KHDA introduces students, parents, and educators councils

UAE

The three councils support the objectives of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy and its game-changer initiatives to empower students, parents and educators, including Leaders of Tomorrow, Pathway Partners, and All Rise

KHDA has also approved the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council for the 2026–27 academic year, bringing together 16 students from Grades 9 to 12 across Dubai private schools

Dubai: The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has formed the first Dubai Parents Council, comprising 15 parents of students enrolled in private schools, and the first Dubai Educators Council, comprising 15 teachers and education professionals. KHDA has also approved the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council for the 2026–27 academic year, bringing together 16 students from Grades 9 to 12 across Dubai private schools.

The three councils support the objectives of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy and its game-changer initiatives to empower students, parents and educators, including Leaders of Tomorrow, Pathway Partners, and All Rise.

KHDA received 131 nominations for the Dubai Students Council, 152 for the Dubai Parents Council and 160 for the Dubai Educators Council, including nominations from Emirati educators. Members were selected through a structured process based on clear eligibility criteria and a rigorous methodology designed to ensure fairness, transparency and diversity.

The councils will provide platforms for collaboration and direct engagement with KHDA, enabling students, parents and educators to contribute their perspectives and act as strategic partners in enhancing the quality of education across Dubai’s private schools and early childhood centres.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said: “The formation of the three councils and their first joint meeting mark an important milestone in Dubai’s education journey. We are proud to welcome the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council and, for the first time, to establish dedicated councils for parents and educators. These councils reflect our belief that shaping the future of education is a shared responsibility. By bringing together the voices of students, families and educators, we can build an education system that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of our community.

Dr Amna Almaazmi

“At the heart of the Education 33 Strategy is a learner-centred, future-ready education system that reflects Dubai’s ambitions. Valuable ideas begin with listening, recognising different perspectives and empowering our community to contribute to a shared vision for education. We see the three councils as platforms for meaningful dialogue, collaboration and collective action, helping us create opportunities that enrich the educational experience of every learner in Dubai.”

The second cohort of the Dubai Students Council will give students the opportunity to engage with KHDA and ensure their perspectives inform education policy development. Members will share their aspirations, experiences and ideas on how to create learning environments that better support students.

The Dubai Parents Council brings together Emirati and expatriate parents from private schools across Dubai to address shared priorities, strengthen school–family partnerships, and contribute to education policies and initiatives that support student learning and family wellbeing.

Dubai Parents Council

The Dubai Educators Council will provide an advisory platform for teachers and education professionals to share evidence-based insights from their classroom and leadership experience. Their contributions will inform policies and programmes, support inclusion across the private education sector, and help shape initiatives that enhance teacher wellbeing and improve students’ educational experiences.

Dubai Educators Council

Membership of all three councils will run for one year from the date of official appointment. Members may apply for a second term, subject to performance and continued eligibility. All positions are voluntary and unpaid.