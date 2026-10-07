SPORTS

Sports Strategy 2033 projects and World Sports Summit preparations reviewed

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, chaired a meeting of the council’s Board of Directors and approved Dubai’s sports events calendar for the 2026-27 season.

During the meeting, he directed the introduction of hundreds of sporting events and championships to be hosted across Dubai throughout the year. The initiative aims to boost public engagement with international competitions featuring leading athletes and sports stars from around the world.

The board reviewed key initiatives and projects under Sports Strategy 2033, which focuses on developing the sports sector through several pillars, including community, talent development, clubs, events, infrastructure, information and investment, to support sustainable growth and achieve the emirate’s sporting goals.

Members also reviewed preparations for the second edition of the World Sports Summit, scheduled for December 28-29. The event will bring together global sports stars, leaders, decision-makers, specialists and stakeholders from across the international sports community.