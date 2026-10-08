Missing Emirati woman Sheikha found dead after Ras Al Khaimah Police search appeal

UAE

Ras Al Khaimah Police had circulated a missing person report through its 'Search with the Police' initiative after the citizen, who had a special medical condition, disappeared from her family

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased. File photograph

Ras Al Khaimah: The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police announced that an Emirati citizen, Sheikha, who had been missing from her family, was found dead, after the police had previously circulated a report about her disappearance and called on members of the community to cooperate in the search for her and provide any information that might help determine her whereabouts.

Ras Al Khaimah Police published an announcement through its official channels as part of the ‘Search with the Police’ initiative, calling for reporting any information related to the missing citizen, who was suffering from a special medical condition.

The General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to the Almighty to grant her His abundant mercy and forgiveness, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.