Mohammed bin Rashid announces UAE Cabinet approval of ‘Mira’ government assistant and FedAI platform
Cabinet also adopts new framework for joint economic committees as UAE foreign direct investment inflows reach Dh177 billion in 2025Emirates247
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The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired on Wednesday by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Picture: X
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