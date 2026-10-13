Mohammed bin Rashid: Dubai’s AED 2 trillion project pipeline to drive next phase of growth

Mohammed bin Rashid says the emirate’s development momentum is accelerating as major projects advance and a new generation of leaders is empowered

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said he was delighted to meet the Dubai team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum, which brought together 1,000 leaders from the public and private sectors, alongside an exceptional group of promising young leaders driven by a renewed spirit of change.