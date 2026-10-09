UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours his late mother Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan in an emotional message from his new book Letters





His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, posted a message on X, addressing his mother the late Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, as part of his recently-launched book, Letters.

His Highness wrote in his message:

"A letter to my mother

A message to my heart, my soul, my country, and my beloved...

To the reason for my existence, the source of my life, and the truth of my success.

To my mother, Latifa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan.

The righteous, good, pure, pious woman, content with God’s decree, striving for the good of people.

A letter to my dear mother... the healer of the sick, the feeder of the poor, the caretaker of orphans...

To my mother Latifa, the mountain that Rashid bin Saeed relied on for 40 years, the embrace that sheltered Maktoum bin Rashid, taught Hamdan, and cared for Mohammed and his brother Ahmed bin Rashid.

A message to the one whose prayers have remained with me until today, and whose blessings have continued to watch over me and protect me throughout my life.

I wish you were with me today... I wish I could give some of my life to yours... some of my years to yours... and some of my life to hear your voice..."

Sheikh Mohammed's latest book Letters includes 26 letters addressed to his children, his family, his work team, the people of his country and the world, summarizing the essence of six decades in public service, to form a knowledge and intellectual reference for current and future generations.