Mohammed bin Zayed on World Teachers’ Day: Thank you to every teacher who has left an unforgettable mark on our lives

UAE

UAE President praises teachers’ role in building generations and shaping the nation’s future

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan: “Let this day be an opportunity for all of us to remember our teachers and express our gratitude to them. Thank you to every teacher who has left an unforgettable mark on our lives.”

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the important role teachers play in building generations and shaping the future of the nation, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for their efforts and their noble educational mission.

In a post on his official X account, His Highness said: “On World Teachers’ Day, I express my appreciation and gratitude to the teachers in the UAE and value their role in achieving the goals of the education vision and its connection to the better future we want for our people.

“I wish them success in their noble educational and pedagogical mission and in continuing their role in building generations that are confident in their abilities, hold fast to their identity and are able to keep pace with the requirements of the future.”

His Highness added: “Let this day be an opportunity for all of us to remember our teachers and express our gratitude to them. Thank you to every teacher who has left an unforgettable mark on our lives.”