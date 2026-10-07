UAE

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE’s No.1 global ranking in customer satisfaction for digital government services, as BCG’s 2026 survey shows over 75% rate it better than private sector offerings and hints major service changes coming in November

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, lauded the UAE for achieving the top position worldwide in customer satisfaction with its government digital services, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) sixth annual 2026 Digital Government Citizen Survey Report.

His Highness praised the efforts of government teams behind the achievement, saying the country takes pride in its work teams and in its journey to make people's lives easier.

Sheikh Mohammed posted on X: "In an international survey on government digital services conducted by the BCG Group, the United Arab Emirates topped the world in the percentage of customer satisfaction with its government digital services.

And contrary to the prevailing international trend, more than 75% believe that the UAE government's services outperform the digital services provided by the private sector.

We are proud of our teams .. and proud of our journey in facilitating people's lives .. and proud of our country that provides the best globally to its citizens, visitors, and residents on its land.

Our future is brighter, God willing, and we announce to everyone that next November, the UAE government will announce, through a major event, the biggest change in the form of its services and the way they are provided to the public.

And we ask God to grant success to all our work teams in serving the country and its people."