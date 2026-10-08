Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026 at Al Heera Beach

UAE

Running from 7th to 18th October at Al Heera Beach, the festival offers a diverse programme that combines environmental education, knowledge-sharing, community engagement and entertainment

The opening featured a maritime-themed performance by the Zeina Al Sharjah troupe of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, celebrating a relationship between the UAE people and the ocean. Picture credit: WAM

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Sir Bu Nair Festival 2026 at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah, held by the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).



Running from 7th to 18th October at Al Heera Beach, the festival offers a diverse programme that combines environmental education, knowledge-sharing, community engagement and entertainment. It highlights the ecological significance of Sir Bu Nair Island and showcases its rich biodiversity and unique marine ecosystem.



The opening featured a maritime-themed performance by the Zeina Al Sharjah troupe of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, celebrating a relationship between the UAE people and the ocean.



Visitors also enjoyed an innovative visual presentation that brought the story of Sir Bu Nair Island to life, exploring its history, natural beauty and diverse wildlife. The show highlighted the island's pristine beaches, distinctive landscapes and rich environmental heritage.



During the ceremony, His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Ahmed honoured strategic partners, supporting organisations and collaborating entities in recognition of their contributions to the festival's success. He expressed his appreciation for their efforts before watching a series of accompanying performances presented by traditional folk groups.



His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan toured several sections of the festival, starting with the educational workshops area, where His Highness was briefed on the interactive activities designed to make environmental concepts more accessible to visitors and to strengthen public awareness of the importance of protecting natural resources and supporting conservation efforts.



His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan also visited the "Discover Sir Bu Nair Island Reserve" exhibition, which offers an immersive experience through photographs, specimens and informative displays about the island's history and natural environment; the exhibition also introduces coral reefs and coral restoration initiatives, aiming to raise awareness about marine ecosystems importance.



His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan then visited the Sir Bu Nair Festival Village, where he looked around at the different pavilions and activities offered by the participating organisations. The village also has a food and beverage area, together with a variety of other experiences which enhance the festival atmosphere.



The 2026 edition gives particular attention to coral reefs and the important part they play in supporting biodiversity and in keeping the balance of marine ecosystems; it also highlights the environmental and natural value of Sir Bu Nair Island, which reflects the Environment and Protected Areas Authority's dedication to promoting awareness of the need to protect marine habitats and to strengthen the community's ties to Sharjah's natural heritage.



The festival programme includes workshops, interactive activities, mini exhibitions, hands-on environmental experiences, and a variety of sporting and maritime events. Together, these activities provide visitors with an engaging mix of learning, recreation and community participation, while offering a closer look at the island's natural and marine characteristics and the ongoing efforts to preserve its biodiversity and habitats. The programme aligns with Sharjah's vision of promoting environmental responsibility and fostering a stronger connection between people and nature.



Also attending the opening ceremony were Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and Chairman of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club; Aisha Rashid Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority; Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH; Majid Salem Al Junaid, Chairman of Sharjah Co-operative Society; and several other senior officials.