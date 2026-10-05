The teacher behind Mohamed bin Zayed: How Ahmed Mandi’s lesson lasted 55 years

UAE

A rare childhood photograph shared by the UAE President on World Teachers’ Day shines a light on one of the country’s early educators

On World Teachers’ Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan brought renewed attention to one of the educators who helped shape his early years, sharing a rare photograph from his childhood dedicated to his fourth-grade teacher, Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi Al Tamimi.

Abu Dhabi: On World Teachers’ Day, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan brought renewed attention to one of the educators who helped shape his early years, sharing a rare photograph from his childhood dedicated to his fourth-grade teacher, Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi Al Tamimi.

The photograph, dated April 29, 1971, carries a handwritten message from the young Sheikh Mohamed: “I dedicate my photo to Professor Ahmed Ibrahim Mandi as a memento and thank you… Mohammed Zayed.” More than five decades later, the image resurfaced alongside His Highness’s tribute to teachers across the UAE, highlighting a relationship built on gratitude and respect that has endured for around 55 years.

His Highness wrote: “Let this day be an opportunity for all of us to remember our teachers and express our gratitude to them. Thank you to every teacher who has left an unforgettable mark on our lives.”

Fourth-grade teacher

Ahmed Mandi belonged to the first generation of teachers who witnessed the early development of education in Abu Dhabi.

Born in 1946, he earned a teaching diploma in Bahrain in 1968 before beginning his career in the UAE. He initially worked at Mohammed Bin Al Qasim Primary School before moving to Al Kindi Primary School, where he spent around six years and taught Sheikh Mohamed in the fourth grade.

In previous media interviews, Mandi recalled his former student as polite and humble. He also spoke about the close attention paid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the education and academic progress of his children.

Mandi’s role extended beyond classroom instruction. Like many teachers of the UAE’s founding generation, he combined education with mentorship and character-building during a period when Abu Dhabi was expanding its school network and strengthening its education system.

A different path

Mandi later continued his university studies while teaching and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Management and Economics from Beirut Arab University in 1975.

In 1976, he left the education sector and moved into government service. He worked first at the Ministry of Information before joining the Ministry of Interior, where he built a long career in administration and planning.

Over the years, he progressed through a number of leadership positions, eventually becoming Deputy Director-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs. He retired in 2008 with the rank of Brigadier General.

Although his professional journey moved beyond the classroom, his years as a teacher remained part of a legacy remembered decades later by one of the students he taught.

A memorable reunion

The photograph shared this week was not the first public indication of the enduring bond between Sheikh Mohamed and his former teacher.

In October 2017, His Highness visited Ahmed Mandi at his home in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. During the visit, they reminisced about their school days and the experiences they shared at Al Kindi School.

His Highness praised his teacher’s contributions and the efforts of the generation of educators who helped build the foundations of the UAE’s education system, emphasising their role in preparing future generations.

Mandi described the visit by his former student as “a badge of honour for every teacher”, reflecting the significance of the moment for educators who participated in the country's formative years.

A lesson that endured

The story spans three moments across more than half a century: a handwritten dedication from a pupil in 1971, a visit to a former teacher in 2017, and the republication of that photograph on World Teachers’ Day in 2026.

Together, they illustrate a lasting message about the impact teachers have on their students long after the classroom years have ended.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said in his message to educators: “I wish them success in their noble educational mission and in continuing their role in building generations that are confident in their abilities, committed to their identity and able to keep pace with the requirements of the future.”