Two ordered to repay AED22.9m in Dubai property fraud case
Dubai court orders two men to return funds received to buy property, vehicles and residential equipment after criminal convictions became final
By Mohammed Fouda3 min read
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According to case records, the plaintiff handed more than AED21.6 million to the first defendant and more than AED1.2 million to the second defendant to purchase real estate and vehicles and provide residential equipment in the country. (Representational image: Natalia Malaia on Unsplash)
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