UAE insurers must cover organ transplants and related care without time limit
New regulations require health insurance companies to cover donors and recipients before, during and after transplant procedures, including complications that emerge years later
By Emad El-Din Khalil5 min read
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The obligation covers various stages of the procedure, including examinations, treatment, medical follow-up and the treatment of complications, even if they appear or are discovered years after the operation. (Representational image: Navy Medicine/Unsplash)
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