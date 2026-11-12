Home UAE UAE averages 100 to 120mm of rain a year, but El Niño could push it higher, an astronomy expert says

UAE averages 100 to 120mm of rain a year, but El Niño could push it higher, an astronomy expert says

Past years have seen more than 200mm in a single month, and the Emirates Astronomical Society chairman says heavy rain over a few days is more noticeable than the same total spread over weeks

By Muwaffaq Muhammad Published: 12 November 2026, 03:13 (UAE) 2 min read Share