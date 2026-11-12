UAE averages 100 to 120mm of rain a year, but El Niño could push it higher, an astronomy expert says
Past years have seen more than 200mm in a single month, and the Emirates Astronomical Society chairman says heavy rain over a few days is more noticeable than the same total spread over weeks
By Muwaffaq Muhammad2 min read
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Al Jarwan noted that the rainfall during the past years has exceeded 200mm in some cases, in one month. Picture for illustrative purposes. File photograph
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