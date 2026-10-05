UAE foils 14 drug smuggling attempts, seizes more than 300kg of narcotics

UAE

Joint operations at airports lead to arrests of suspected smugglers as authorities strengthen transit screening and intelligence cooperation

UAE Customs said the country deploys advanced detection systems and smart screening technologies capable of identifying suspicious substances concealed in luggage and transit consignments with a high degree of accuracy and speed.

Abu Dhabi: UAE authorities have foiled 14 attempts to smuggle narcotic substances through transit areas at airports across the country, seizing more than 300 kilograms of drugs in less than two months.

The operations were carried out through joint efforts between the National Anti-Narcotics Agency and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, represented by the General Directorate of Port Security.

A joint report issued by the two authorities said the success of the operations was driven by close coordination among national agencies, advance intelligence-sharing with international partners and enhanced field inspection capabilities.

The operations led to the arrest of a number of suspected smugglers of various European and Asian nationalities. Authorities said intelligence relating to suspicious consignments and travel routes was exchanged before the flights and shipments arrived at UAE airports, allowing the consignments to be tracked and monitored in advance.

According to the report, this proactive approach enabled authorities to place shipments under surveillance from their points of origin and intercept them before they could be used to move narcotics through the UAE.

UAE Customs said the country deploys advanced detection systems and smart screening technologies capable of identifying suspicious substances concealed in luggage and transit consignments with a high degree of accuracy and speed.

The authority noted that many inspections can be carried out without manually opening baggage or shipments, thanks to advanced sensing technologies that have reduced inspection times while increasing the detection of sophisticated smuggling methods.

Authorities added that extensive cooperation at both national and international levels has strengthened the analysis of flight routes, transit shipments, points of origin and final destinations, helping identify high-risk cases at an early stage.

The National Anti-Narcotics Agency said the UAE also relies on advanced data analytics to identify unusual patterns in passenger movements, flight activity and transit shipments.

By processing large volumes of data, authorities can identify consignments with a higher likelihood of being linked to smuggling activity and direct inspection resources towards the highest-risk targets.

The agency said the operations demonstrate the UAE’s ability to combat cross-border crime and prevent attempts to exploit transit hubs for drug trafficking through an integrated system that combines field expertise, advanced technology, data analytics and international intelligence cooperation.

The efforts form part of a broader national strategy aimed at keeping pace with evolving smuggling methods, preventing the UAE from being used as a transit route for narcotics trafficking and protecting communities from the dangers of drugs.

Key figures:

14 drug smuggling attempts foiled.

More than 300kg of narcotics seized.

Operations carried out in less than two months.

Suspects arrested from various European and Asian nationalities.