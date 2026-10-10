UAE

Coast Guard teams respond swiftly to incident, rescuing all crew members and bringing them to safety

The UAE National Guard rescued 22 people of Asian nationality after a fire broke out on the oil tanker on which they were travelling in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The rescue operation was launched after the Coast Guard received a report from the tanker's crew that a fire had broken out on board. Specialised teams immediately initiated emergency response procedures, located the tanker, reached it and rescued all 22 crew members. The crew received the necessary first aid before being handed over to the relevant authorities. All are in stable condition.

The operation underscores the high level of readiness and operational efficiency of National Guard personnel and their continued commitment to responding rapidly to maritime accidents and emergencies, helping to protect lives and enhance security and safety in international waters.