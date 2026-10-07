UAE President calls for rain prayer on Friday

UAE

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed urges worshippers to perform Salaat Al Istisqaa half an hour before Friday prayers and pray for rain and mercy

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has called for a prayer for rain, known in Arabic as Salaat Al Istisqaa, to be performed at all mosques across the UAE on Friday 9th October, half an hour before the Friday prayer.

His Highness called upon everyone to pray to God for rain and mercy, in line with the Sunnah (traditions) of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him.