Home UAE UAE ranks third globally for positive attitudes towards AI, SEC Newgate’s 2026 Impact Monitor reveals

UAE ranks third globally for positive attitudes towards AI, SEC Newgate’s 2026 Impact Monitor reveals

Optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits for everyday life, the economy and public services, but UAE residents still recognise the potential risks

WAM

Published: 25 November 2026, 22:43 (UAE) 5 min read Share