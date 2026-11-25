UAE ranks third globally for positive attitudes towards AI, SEC Newgate’s 2026 Impact Monitor reveals
Optimism about AI extends to its potential benefits for everyday life, the economy and public services, but UAE residents still recognise the potential risksWAM
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The sixth annual global study by SEC Newgate, the global strategic communications, advocacy and research group with offices in Dubai and Riyadh, surveyed 20,473 people across 20 countries and territories. Picture credit: WAM
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