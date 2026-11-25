Dubai Majlis brings together 300 public and private sector leaders to review D33 progress and identify priorities for accelerating economic growth

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the latest edition of Dubai Majlis, which brought together senior public and private sector leaders to review progress under the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and align on priorities for the emirate’s next phase of growth.