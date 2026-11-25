Dubai Police advance road safety with AI and 3D accident simulations
The technology enables traffic accidents to be recreated within a 3D environment, providing a clearer visual representation of the different stages of an accident and its sequence of eventsEmirates247
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Developed by the General Department of Traffic, the initiative reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence and innovative solutions to advance traffic operations and enhance road safety.
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