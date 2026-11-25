UAE orders refunds for unjustified price increases during crises
New Cabinet decision allows temporary price controls during unusual market conditions while preserving consumers’ right to seek compensation.
Cabinet Resolution No. 166 of 2026 prohibits the sale of goods or services at prices other than those determined under temporary measures introduced to address abnormal price increases. Any additional amounts collected without justification must be refunded to the consumer by the service provider. Picture used for illustrative purpose.