UAE weather alert: Fog to reduce visibility at night and early morning until Tuesday

UAE

NCM urges motorists to exercise caution as fog and mist are expected in coastal and inland areas during the coming days

The National Center of Meteorology warned of fog formation during the coming days, specifically from midnight until the early morning hours, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility and, at times, its complete absence in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in the western regions.

The centre said the chances of fog or light mist forming will continue from today until next Tuesday. It urged drivers to exercise caution, follow weather forecasts to know when fog is expected, and adhere to lower speed limits on roads to ensure safety.

The centre explained that as temperatures become milder, they drop at night, causing humid air near the Earth’s surface to cool. Water vapour then condenses into tiny suspended droplets, resulting in the formation of fog.

It pointed out that three factors help fog to form: high humidity, clear skies and calm winds. This type is known as radiation fog and is common in the country.

Fog often appears at night and at dawn and may last for several hours before gradually dissipating as temperatures rise after sunrise or winds become active, the center added. Horizontal visibility can fall to less than one kilometre, making it more difficult to see vehicles and the road.

For his part, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, told Emirates Today that October, November and March are among the months with the highest frequency of fog formation, with more than 12 foggy days recorded in each month.