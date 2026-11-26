Home UAE UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Abu Dhabi, with fog or mist expected in Dubai and Sharjah

UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Abu Dhabi, with fog or mist expected in Dubai and Sharjah

Temperatures stay in the low 30s, with Ras Al Khaimah the warmest emirate, at 32°C, according to the NCM

By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor Published: 26 November 2026, 06:25 (UAE) 1 min read Share