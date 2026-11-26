UAE weather forecast: Light rain possible in Abu Dhabi, with fog or mist expected in Dubai and Sharjah
Temperatures stay in the low 30s, with Ras Al Khaimah the warmest emirate, at 32°C, according to the NCM
By Sanya Nayeem, Content Editor1 min read
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Low clouds are expected to appear over some western coastal areas, such as Abu Dhabi, increasing the probability of light rainfall in such regions. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Pexels
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