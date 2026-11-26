UAE raises clean energy target to 35% by 2031: Minister of Energy
The UAE is exploring the expansion of water desalination facilities along the eastern coast and their connection to water transmission networksWAM
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Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said the UAE has adopted a policy of energy diversification early on, with its electricity system relying on solar energy, natural gas and nuclear energy. Picture credit: WAM
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