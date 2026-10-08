UAE weather forecast: Rain possible in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain again, as humidity climbs to 85% and fog builds overnight

UAE

While Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah reach 43°C with 85% humidity, scattered afternoon showers are expected again in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Areas like Al Samha in Abu Dhabi and the northwest parts of Al Ain could see scattered rain again – just as they did last evening. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: If you’re in Abu Dhabi or along the eastern coast, keep an eye on the sky – the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a chance of rain.

The NCM expects fair to partly cloudy weather today, across the UAE, with cloud cover appearing eastward and westward, and turning convective by the afternoon. This means areas like Al Samha in Abu Dhabi and the northwest parts of Al Ain could see scattered rain again – just as they did last evening.

High humidity and temperatures

In other parts of the country, it continues to be hot and humid. Relative humidity (RH) is holding steady at 85% across most major cities today, along with temperatures in the low-40s.

The NCM forecasts humidity to increase by nighttime and on Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with the possibility of fog or mist formation in cities like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

Temperatures in coastal and island areas are seeing a maximum range of 37°C to 43°C today, while internal areas will be warmer, between 41°C and 47°C.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah will see a high of 43°C today, while Umm Al Quwain will peak at 42°C. Sharjah and Ajman will experience 41°C weather while Fujairah will be relatively cooler, at 39°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects light to moderate winds blowing across the country today, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 30km/h along the coast.

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions according to the NCM, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 43°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 43°C 29°C

Al Ain 44°C 27°C

Sharjah 41°C 28°C

Ajman 41°C 29°C

Fujairah 39°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 42°C 28°C

Liwa 45°C 25°C