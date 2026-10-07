UAE weather forecast: Summer isn't done yet – 43°C and overnight fog returns to Dubai

UAE

After a brief cooling spell, temperatures have spiked back to the low-40s across most emirates, while the NCM forecasts afternoon rainfall in eastern and southern regions

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward by afternoon. Picture for illustrative purposes. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dubai: Temperatures are spiking across the emirates today, but there’s good news for Fujairah and Al Ain residents – there might be rainfall.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward and southward by afternoon. Regions like Kalba and Fujairah in the east, and Al Ain in the south, may experience rainfall, because of these conditions.

The NCM shared advice and safety measures to follow during rain:

Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If necessary, drive with caution and remain vigilant and alert, to ensure the safety of all road users.

Turn on low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.

Follow official channels and be ready to comply with instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Fog and higher temperatures

According to the NCM, humidity is expected to build up tonight and on Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas, meaning there’s a good chance of fog or mist formation over cities like Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Temperatures have risen to the low-40s across the emirates, with coastal and island areas seeing a maximum temperature range of 36°C to 41°C.

Four emirates – Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah – will see a high of 43°C today, while Abu Dhabi will peak at 42°C. Umm Al Quwain will experience 41°C weather while Fujairah will be relatively cooler, at 38°C.

Calm seas today

The NCM expects light to moderate winds blowing across the country today, freshening at times, and reaching speeds of 30km/h.

Both the eastern and western coast will experience slight sea conditions according to the NCM, meaning you can expect gentle waves reaching heights of up to two feet on-shore and up to three feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the Emirates today:

Maximum Temp (°C) Minimum Temp (°C)

Dubai 43°C 30°C

Abu Dhabi 42°C 31°C

Al Ain 43°C 30°C

Sharjah 43°C 28°C

Ajman 43°C 30°C

Fujairah 38°C 30°C

Ras Al Khaimah 43°C 27°C

Umm Al Quwain 41°C 27°C

Liwa 44°C 27°C