UAE weather forecast: Temperatures drop to mid-30s, but 90% humidity stays

UAE

The mercury is sliding down across the UAE today, but rising humidity overnight means fog is likely in Dubai and Abu Dhabi by Tuesday morning

Temperatures have dipped to the mid-30s today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 36℃ to 41℃. Picture for illustrative purposes. Phote credit: Unsplash

Dubai: The UAE is gradually turning the page on summer - the mercury is sliding down to the mid-30s today. But if you’re still perspiring a lot, it’s because relative humidity (RH) has climbed back up to 90% across most major cities.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather today, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon.

Rising humidity

However, humidity is expected to build up by nighttime and on Tuesday morning, over some coastal and

internal areas, affecting cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This means you’ll likely encounter fog or mist if you’re heading out early to work tomorrow morning. The NCM advises driving cautiously in such conditions, as visibility may drop sharply.

Mid-30s temperatures

Temperatures have dipped to the mid-30s today, with coastal and island regions experiencing a maximum range of 36℃ to 41℃.

Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will see a high of 37℃, while Dubai, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain will experience 36℃ weather. Ras Al Khaimah will be slightly higher at 38℃, while Ajman will remain the coolest emirate today, at 35℃.

Calm seas today

Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds, freshening at times, will reach speeds of up to 35km/h along the coast.

The NCM forecasts slight to moderate sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, with waves rising to two feet on-shore and up to four feet off-shore.

Here is the complete breakdown of minimum and maximum temperatures across the emirates today:

Maximum Temp (℃) Minimum Temp (℃)

Dubai 36℃ 31℃

Abu Dhabi 37℃ 29℃

Al Ain 40℃ 28℃

Sharjah 36℃ 29℃

Ajman 35℃ 28℃

Fujairah 37℃ 30℃

Ras Al Khaimah 38℃ 27℃

Umm Al Quwain 36℃ 27℃

Liwa 41℃ 27℃