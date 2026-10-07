World

Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai win the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering non-linear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis, awarded by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences

STOCKHOLM: Scientists ​Henri Kagan and Kenso ‌Soai ​won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the discovery of non-linear effects and ⁠autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis," the award-giving body said on ‌Wednesday.



The more than a century-old prize ‌is awarded by the ‌Royal Swedish Academy of ‌Sciences and ‌the winners share 12 ​million Swedish crowns ($1.2 ‌million), ​as well ⁠as the fame of winning arguably the ​world's ⁠most ⁠prestigious science award.

