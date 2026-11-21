Meta's India offices hit by opposition protests over account removals
Debate is growing in India about potential risks to free speech from the increasingly strict efforts of central government led by BJPReuters
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Indian Youth Congress members hold signs during a protest against the suspension of their party leaders' accounts, outside a Meta office building in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, November 20, 2026, in this picture screengrab from a social media video. (Reuters)
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