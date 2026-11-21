Lana Nusseibeh: “Tireless, pragmatic diplomacy” is the answer to a divided world
The UAE’s UN Secretary-General candidate says she’s determined to keep campaigning and will keep engaging with member states to build support for a more effective, results-focused United NationsaEmirates247
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Lana Nusseibeh said she entered the race because she believes the United Nations remains an indispensable organisation, but it must change to keep pace with the times. File photograph
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