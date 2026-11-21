Home World Lana Nusseibeh: “Tireless, pragmatic diplomacy” is the answer to a divided world

Lana Nusseibeh: “Tireless, pragmatic diplomacy” is the answer to a divided world

The UAE’s UN Secretary-General candidate says she’s determined to keep campaigning and will keep engaging with member states to build support for a more effective, results-focused United Nationsa

Emirates247

Published: 21 November 2026, 00:18 (UAE) 2 min read Share