Khaled bin Mohamed arrives in Jordan for Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan railway project launch

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Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomed by King Abdullah II during working visit to Aqaba

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project. WAM

AQABA: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan personally received His Highness upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, accompanied by a number of senior Jordanian officials.

As His Highness Sheikh Khaled's aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force in a gesture of welcome.

The visit coincides with the launch of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project, a key infrastructure initiative in Jordan aimed at enhancing connectivity and supporting economic development.