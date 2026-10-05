Khaled bin Mohamed arrives in Jordan for Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan railway project launch
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomed by King Abdullah II during working visit to Aqaba
AQABA: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.
His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan personally received His Highness upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, accompanied by a number of senior Jordanian officials.
As His Highness Sheikh Khaled's aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force in a gesture of welcome.
The visit coincides with the launch of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project, a key infrastructure initiative in Jordan aimed at enhancing connectivity and supporting economic development.