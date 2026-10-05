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Khaled bin Mohamed arrives in Jordan for Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan railway project launch

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi welcomed by King Abdullah II during working visit to Aqaba

By WAM Published: 2026-10-05T16:40:00+04:00 1 min read
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project. WAM
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project. WAM

AQABA: His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived in Aqaba, Jordan, on Monday on a working visit to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project.

His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of Jordan personally received His Highness upon arrival at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, accompanied by a number of senior Jordanian officials.

As His Highness Sheikh Khaled's aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force in a gesture of welcome.

The visit coincides with the launch of the Aqaba–Al-Shidiyeh–Maan Railway Project, a key infrastructure initiative in Jordan aimed at enhancing connectivity and supporting economic development.