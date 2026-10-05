Muslim Brotherhood among 90+ groups designated as terrorist organisations by Florida

World

State Cabinet approves designations under HB 1471 as legal challenge is prepared

According to CBS, the Cabinet voted to apply domestic or foreign terrorist designations to a number of groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Brotherhood and Antifa.

Florida: The Muslim Brotherhood is among more than 90 groups designated as terrorist organisations by the state of Florida after Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet approved a series of domestic and foreign terrorist designations.

According to CBS News, the Cabinet voted to apply domestic or foreign terrorist designations to a number of groups, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the Muslim Brotherhood and Antifa. The designations also cover more than 90 organisations already listed as foreign terrorist organisations by the US government, including Tren de Aragua, Mexican drug cartels and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The move was made under HB 1471, a law that took effect on July 1, 2026, giving Florida authorities the power to designate domestic and foreign terrorist organisations.

The decision was approved by the Cabinet, which includes Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

According to CBS, CAIR-Florida has challenged the designation in court, filing a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

DeSantis has defended the designations, saying they provide “an appropriate framework” for the state to act against what Florida considers hostile actors and terrorist organisations.

According to CBS, the designations are scheduled to take effect on November 5, while legal challenges continue.

The law also bars courts from enforcing provisions of foreign or religious law that violate rights protected under the US or Florida constitutions. It further includes measures affecting educational institutions, including provisions related to students who promote designated terrorist organisations and restrictions on public funding linked to such groups.