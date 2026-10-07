Saudi Arabia announces three casualties in attacks targeting Abha and King Khalid airports

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All the injured were immediately taken to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, and the two attacks resulted in some material damage

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that emergency teams and relevant authorities began dealing with the two attacks immediately after they occurred. File photograph

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority announced the death of two female residents of Algerian and Moroccan nationalities in an attack targeting Abha International Airport, while a resident of Sudanese nationality died in an attack targeting King Khalid International Airport.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation revealed that emergency teams and relevant authorities began dealing with the two attacks immediately after they occurred, in accordance with approved procedures and plans.

The attack on Abha International Airport resulted in the deaths of two female residents of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities and 28 injuries to citizens and two residents of Bangladeshi and Filipino nationalities; their injuries ranged from minor to severe.

The attack on King Khalid International Airport resulted in the death of a Sudanese resident and eight injuries, including five citizens, two Egyptian residents, and one Pakistani resident, whose injuries ranged from minor to severe.

All the injured were immediately taken to the hospital to receive the necessary medical care, and the two attacks resulted in some material damage.