Suspected Iranian plot puts UK airbase used by US bombers under scrutiny

World

Five suspects arrested near RAF Fairford as investigators examine possible foreign-state involvement

A B-1 bomber takes off from RAF Fairford airbase, as the US removes its B-1 bombers one week after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain October 4, 2026. Reuters

LONDON: British counter-terrorism police are investigating a suspected plot targeting RAF Fairford, a key UK airbase used by the United States, after the arrest of five men near the facility and a separate arrest of a dual UK-Iranian national. While authorities have not publicly detailed the alleged plan, attention has focused on possible Iranian involvement. According to Reuters, the case remains under investigation and many details have yet to be disclosed.

What happened?

The investigation began in the early hours of September 27, when police were called to RAF Fairford, about 145km west of London, following reports of suspicious activity near the base.

A local farmer reported seeing three large white vans parked near the perimeter and a group of masked and hooded men running into a nearby field. Armed officers responded and arrested five suspects in the Whelford area, around a mile from the base. Nearby properties were evacuated and three vehicles were searched.

The five men were initially arrested on suspicion of offences under explosives legislation before being re-arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act, Reuters reported.

Why is the case attracting attention?

Comments from senior US and UK officials intensified scrutiny of the incident.

US President Donald Trump said those involved had planned “big damage”, while US Secretary of State Marco Rubio referred to the “hands of a foreign actor”.

British counter-terrorism police later confirmed they were examining whether a foreign state may have been involved in the case. Prime Minister Andy Burnham subsequently said there could be an Iranian link, according to Reuters.

A 25-year-old dual UK-Iranian national was then arrested in London as part of what police described as a “hugely complex” investigation.

What has Iran said?

Iran has denied any involvement in the alleged plot.

Reuters reported that Tehran rejected accusations linking it to the case and summoned the British ambassador over the allegations.

What happened to those arrested?

British police have emphasised that the investigation remains ongoing.

Authorities said no explosive devices were found during the operation. However, a quantity of petrol was recovered from vehicles searched as part of the inquiry.

The five men arrested near RAF Fairford, all British nationals aged between 23 and 25, were later released on bail. The dual UK-Iranian national arrested in London was also released on bail.

All remain under investigation and are subject to conditions governing their movement and contact with others.

Why is RAF Fairford significant?

RAF Fairford is one of the most strategically important US military facilities in Europe.

The base, which opened in 1944 and was used during the Allied build-up to the D-Day invasion, is one of the few European airfields capable of hosting heavy US bombers.

It has played a major role in several military operations, including the 1991 Gulf War and the 2003 Iraq.

More recently, Reuters reported that the airbase was used by US forces in operations connected to Iran after Britain approved a US request for the base to support defensive strikes.

The bombers stationed there are capable of carrying large precision-guided “bunker-busting” munitions designed to penetrate fortified underground facilities.

US bombers withdrawn

A week after the initial arrests, a Pentagon official confirmed that all US bombers deployed to RAF Fairford had returned to their home bases in the United States.

No official reason was given for the withdrawal.

A NATO military source told Reuters on Monday that it is still believed Iran poses “an acute threat” to US assets in the United Kingdom.

Legal and diplomatic fallout

The investigation is unfolding against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Western governments and Iran.

Reuters noted that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned in July that RAF Fairford could be regarded as a legitimate target if it were used to launch attacks. Britain responded by stating that its armed forces stood ready to protect the base.

The arrests, subsequent bail releases and the lack of publicly disclosed evidence have fuelled debate in both Britain and the United States. While officials continue to investigate possible foreign involvement, no formal charges have yet been announced.