UAE leaders offer condolences to Khamenei on passing of Iranian President, accompanying delegation

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, expressing his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy on the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation following the helicopter crash.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

