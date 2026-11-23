UN General Assembly adopts, by consensus, landmark UAE-tabled resolution establishing regular water conferences every three years
The resolution comes at a critical moment, as water scarcity intensifies worldwide, with around 2.1 billion people still lacking safely managed drinking waterWAM
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The resolution mandates that UN Water Conferences be held every three years, creating a regular platform for Member States to set priorities, make commitments, and drive measurable progress. Picture credit: WAM
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