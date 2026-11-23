Home World UN General Assembly adopts, by consensus, landmark UAE-tabled resolution establishing regular water conferences every three years

UN General Assembly adopts, by consensus, landmark UAE-tabled resolution establishing regular water conferences every three years

The resolution comes at a critical moment, as water scarcity intensifies worldwide, with around 2.1 billion people still lacking safely managed drinking water

WAM

Published: 23 November 2026, 23:25 (UAE) 3 min read Share