UAE President and Chinese Premier discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral ties

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met today with His Excellency Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields including investment, energy, industry, culture and education. The meeting came on the second day of His Highness’ state visit to China.

The Chinese Premier warmly welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and noted the positive impact of his visit on relations between the two countries.

They both emphasised the significance of the various bilateral agreements and MoUs exchanged and signed during His Highness’ visit, and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to implementing these agreements to help achieve the shared developmental goals of the UAE and China.

During their talks, His Highness and the Chinese Premier also welcomed the continued strengthening of relations between the two countries in recent years, and discussed their shared keenness to further enhance these ties and their interest in maximising all opportunities to benefit both nations and their people.

