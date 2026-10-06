Air Arabia resumes daily Ras Al Khaimah–Kozhikode flights from October 16

Business

Budget carrier restores nonstop service to Kerala city, strengthening connectivity between the UAE and India

The airline said the restored route will provide travellers with a direct daily connection between Ras Al Khaimah and the coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala.

Ras Al Khaimah: Air Arabia has announced the resumption of its daily nonstop service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, India, starting October 16, 2026.

The airline said the restored route will provide travellers with a direct daily connection between Ras Al Khaimah and the coastal city in the Indian state of Kerala.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are pleased to resume our direct service between Ras Al Khaimah and Kozhikode, providing our customers with a convenient daily connection between both cities.

“The resumption of this route reflects our commitment to offering reliable and value-driven travel options that connect communities and support growing travel demand between the two destinations.”

With the return of the Kozhikode service, Air Arabia continues to expand and strengthen its network from Ras Al Khaimah.

The airline currently operates nonstop flights from the emirate to several destinations across its network, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar.

The resumed service is expected to enhance travel options for residents, expatriates and business travellers moving between the UAE and southern India.