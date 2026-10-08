DP World expands India logistics footprint with $52 million investment at Nhava Sheva

Business

Group inaugurates second phase of Nhava Sheva Business Park and explores new opportunities to support India's trade and infrastructure growth

During the visit, DP World inaugurated the second phase of Nhava Sheva Business Park, adding one million square feet of warehouse storage capacity through an investment of approximately $52 million. The first phase of the park already provides one million square feet of storage space.

Dubai: DP World has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to supporting India's economic growth and trade ambitions during a visit by Group Executive Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Group Chief Executive Officer Yuvraj Narayan, accompanied by members of the company's board of directors.

During the visit, DP World inaugurated the second phase of Nhava Sheva Business Park, adding one million square feet of warehouse storage capacity through an investment of approximately $52 million. The first phase of the park already provides one million square feet of storage space.

The expansion forms part of DP World's broader strategy to create an integrated logistics ecosystem in Nhava Sheva by connecting port operations, container terminals, rail infrastructure, warehousing facilities and free trade storage zone capabilities.

The delegation also met Gaurav Dayal, Chairman of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and Raveesh Kumar, Vice Chairman of the authority, reaffirming a partnership that spans nearly three decades and began with the Nhava Sheva International Container Terminal concession agreement.

Discussions focused on strengthening the long-standing partnership and exploring future opportunities, including the development of Vadhavan Port and increased investment in JNPA's Special Economic Zone.

According to DP World, the discussions highlighted the importance of public-private partnerships in developing infrastructure, enhancing trade connectivity and expanding capacity to support India's next phase of trade-led growth.

The company said the visit reflects India's strategic importance within DP World's global growth plans and its continued commitment to investing in trade and logistics infrastructure.

As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing, consumption and export hub, DP World said it remains focused on enhancing supply-chain resilience, improving connectivity to international markets and supporting the country's evolving trade requirements.

Bin Sulayem said: “India is a strategic partner in the Group's global growth, and we see significant opportunities to contribute to its ambitions as a leading global trading nation.

“Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure investment to include building strong partnerships, enhancing trade connectivity, and developing integrated supply chain solutions that enable Indian companies to compete more effectively in global markets.”

He added: “The expansion of Nhava Sheva Business Park reflects our confidence in India's long-term potential and our continued focus on meeting the growing needs of our customers. We look forward to deepening our collaboration with our partners in government and the business sectors to support India's growth and open new horizons for trade.”