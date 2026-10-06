DP World secures Luanda port concession extension until 2051

Business

Company plans further $90 million investment as Angola container terminal expands capacity and strengthens regional trade links

DP World said it has invested more than $260 million in the development and modernisation of the facility over the past five years. During the same period, container throughput nearly doubled from 177,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to more than 350,000 TEUs, supported by the addition of 28,000 square metres of container handling yard space.

DUBAI: DP World has secured a 10-year extension to its concession for operating the multi-purpose container terminal at the Port of Luanda in Angola, extending the agreement until 2051.

The extension comes as the global logistics company accelerates investments in the terminal, which it has operated since 2021.

DP World said it has invested more than $260 million in the development and modernisation of the facility over the past five years. During the same period, container throughput nearly doubled from 177,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) to more than 350,000 TEUs, supported by the addition of 28,000 square metres of container handling yard space.

To support growing demand, the company added two mobile harbour cranes and new equipment for handling empty containers this year, increasing the total number of mobile cranes at the terminal to eight. Refrigerated container connection points were also expanded from 630 to 700.

During the inauguration of the new container terminal building, DP World announced a further $90 million investment over the next two years to expand infrastructure, equipment and operational capabilities.

The expansion programme will extend the terminal’s quay by 222 metres, add 10 hectares of operational space and increase the facility’s design capacity to 1.2 million TEUs.

The project also includes the acquisition of three ship-to-shore gantry cranes and 12 semi-automated rubber-tyred gantry cranes, enabling the terminal to accommodate two Post-Panamax vessels simultaneously.

DP World said the expansion will strengthen Luanda’s position as a major container gateway for Central Africa and an important trade hub for sub-Saharan Africa, while supporting employment, manufacturing growth, export competitiveness and foreign investment.

Mohammed Akoojee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director for Africa at DP World, said: “The expansion of DP World Luanda is a significant milestone for both Angola and the region as a whole. The ability to handle larger vessels will support new shipping services and enhance the container terminal’s potential as a gateway to West and Central Africa.

“Our investment will improve the efficiency and sustainability of trade flows, providing customers with greater reliability, reducing vessel service times, improving access to global markets, and solidifying Angola’s prominent role within our regional and global logistics network.”

Paco Benzon, Chief Executive Officer of DP World Luanda, said the concession extension reflects the company’s long-term commitment to Angola.

“Our concession extension until 2051 confirms our long-term commitment to enhancing the future of trade in Angola as a leading regional trade gateway,” he said.

“Our continued investment will contribute to providing a more efficient and competitive experience for our customers, while supporting Angola’s ambitions to enhance trade connectivity, diversify its economy and become a continent-wide logistics hub.”

He added that the expansion would support the wider logistics ecosystem, create opportunities, strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Angola.