Business

Dubai Retail unveils Skylight Mall on Al Khail Road, opening in 2027 with 1.3 million sq ft GLA and 360+ stores, expanding Dubai Retail’s portfolio of 58 malls and lifestyle destinations

Dubai: Dubai Retail, under Dubai Holding Asset Management, has unveiled Skylight Mall, a new super-regional shopping destination set to open on Al Khail Road in 2027.

The mall will span 1.3 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) and feature more than 360 stores.

Skylight Mall will become the latest addition to Dubai Retail’s growing portfolio, which comprises 58 malls and lifestyle destinations across the emirate.