UAE airlines cancel Riyadh and Dammam flights through October 14

Business

flydubai, Emirates and Etihad adjust Saudi Arabia schedules as carriers offer rebooking and refund options to affected passengers

Published Emirates schedules showed the cancellation of several flights between Dubai and Riyadh on October 11 and October 12. Flight disruptions also extended to services between Dubai and Dammam on October 11.

Dubai: UAE airlines have cancelled a number of flights to Saudi Arabia, primarily serving Riyadh and Dammam, with disruptions extending to services scheduled between October 10 and October 14, according to airline statements and published flight schedules.

flydubai confirmed that its flights between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled until October 14.

A flydubai spokesperson said the airline is closely monitoring developments in coordination with relevant authorities and will continue to update passengers through its official communication channels.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities and will update our customers through our official channels regarding any changes to our flight schedules," the spokesperson said.

The airline advised customers whose travel plans have been affected to use the Manage Booking section on flydubai.com to explore refund or rebooking options. Passengers who booked through travel agents were advised to contact them directly.

"We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience caused by these changes to their travel plans," the spokesperson added.

Etihad Airways has also cancelled selected flights between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh between October 10 and October 12.

Published Emirates schedules showed the cancellation of several flights between Dubai and Riyadh on October 11 and October 12. Flight disruptions also extended to services between Dubai and Dammam on October 11.

For October 12, Emirates flight schedules showed the cancellation of flights EK823 and EK821 between Dubai and Dammam, while flight EK827 remained scheduled to operate.

The changes reflect schedule adjustments by several UAE carriers operating flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia during the affected period.

Airlines said they will continue to communicate with passengers through their official channels and provide affected travellers with available options for managing their bookings.