Business

UAE gold and silver prices decline as 24K gold drops to AED 496.75 and silver to AED 7.14 per gram, with updated rates for 22K, 21K and 18K gold and silver ounce and kilogram prices

The price of 24-carat gold fell to around Dh533 per gram, while 22-carat gold was priced at Dh493.75 per gram. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Gold prices fell further after losses earlier in the week, while silver recorded a slight decline compared with yesterday’s trading.

The price of a gram of 24-karat gold fell to AED 496.75 from AED 498 yesterday, a decrease of AED 1.25. The price of 22-karat gold also declined by AED 1 to AED 460, while 21-karat gold was priced at AED 441 and 18-karat gold at AED 378.

The price of a gram of silver fell to AED 7.14, while an ounce was priced at AED 222.22.

Gold

24-karat: AED 496.75

22-karat: AED 460.00

21-karat: AED 441.00

18-karat: AED 378.00

Silver

Gram: AED 7.14

Ounce: AED 222.22

Kilogram: AED 7,144.53