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    World's biggest crypto hack? Binance hit by record $6.3bn crypto heist as hackers drain funds in minutes

    Hackers allegedly stole $6.3 billion across 10 blockchains in just 20 minutes, triggering a crypto market sell-off and raising fresh concerns over the security of digital asset exchanges.

    ReutersReuters
    4 min read
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    Binance said it worked with partners to freeze the affected assets with about $3 billion located so far. It did not mention the status of the remaining $3.3 billion, and its co-founder Yi He said the exchange would cover "all hacking losses". (File photo)

    Binance said it worked with partners to freeze the affected assets with about $3 billion located so far. It did not mention the status of the remaining $3.3 billion, and its co-founder Yi He said the exchange would cover "all hacking losses". (File photo)

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