‘The magic of Dubai is real’ – how this Moroccan-Spanish national chose to ‘Dubai-it’ in life

Dubai-it

In three years, Rajae Hakim has launched her own firm, embraced a new way of life and adopted the ‘nothing is impossible’ mindset

"I was expecting the city to offer me an international exposure, but I definitely didn’t expect all the things Dubai has to offer" - Rajae Hakim

Dubai: Moroccan Spanish expat Rajae Hakim decided to move to Dubai looking for bigger opportunities in 2023. What she found, though, was nothing short of magic.

For the 34-year-old entrepreneur, Dubai’s magic is real, and it lies in the uncanny belief it instils in everyone who chooses to come to the city, with big dreams and unwavering determination.

“I was expecting the city to offer me an international exposure, but I definitely didn’t expect all the things Dubai has to offer,” she said.

This week, Hakim marked her three-year anniversary as a Dubai resident, and her journey in this short span of time makes her truly believe in the ‘Dubai-it’ philosophy - to think boldly, act decisively and deliver exceptionally.

A move for bigger opportunities

Originally from Morocco, Hakim moved to Spain as a child and went on to study law and taxation. As she began building her career as a taxation law professional, she also began looking for opportunities to grow.

Where could she move to next, so that she could get the global exposure she was looking for?

As she considered cities like New York and London, she found out that the UAE had implemented corporate tax. This gave her the perfect reason to make the move to Dubai three years ago, a place that offered an international work environment, while also allowing her to use her bilingual skills in Arabic and English.

She soon found a job at a global MNC’s Dubai office, and landed in the city with a job and employment visa in hand.

“That was the first time I had ever come to Dubai. I came on October 1, 2023 and on October 2, I started working,” she said.

The city, though, quickly showed her why it has become home to more than 180 nationalities from across the world.

“For me, the most surprising part was just how international the work culture is, because you don’t expect to be surrounded by people from so many different nationalities at the same time,” she said.

And then there was ‘the magic of Dubai’.

“Since I have been here, the city made me do things and meet people that I never imagined. I have travelled to places more easily because of Dubai’s location, for example. Even when you are in the city, you could randomly be invited to the Dubai Opera by a friend, go to the tennis court or go to play golf and get a chance to see Rory McIlroy … it's crazy how accessible people seem to be, but it is the reality and it’s amazing,” she said.

When Dubai changes what feels possible

With the place and the people squarely focused on building the next thing, the ‘Dubai-it’ mindset has also seeped into every aspect of Hakim’s life.

“This is a city that is always building. There is always a new business, project or idea taking shape. After a while, that affects the way you think about your own plans, too. Experiencing this city changes you. You feel things are more achievable because the city gives you that confidence,” she said.

So, after working in Dubai for a little over two years, Hakim decided to dive into the world of entrepreneurship this year, setting up Altair Tax – an international tax advisory firm in Dubai.

“I suppose I did Dubai-it,” she said.

But the key, she added, is not just having the belief, but the willingness to put in the work.

Growing personally

Another major change Hakim has experienced since her move to Dubai is how it has shifted her overall mindset. Take sports, for example.

Ever since she came to Dubai, she has taken up golf classes, boxing and swimming, something she says also helps her stay in a positive, forward-looking mindset.

That mindset, and the unshakeable sense of ‘nothing is possible’ has also influenced how Hakim sees her future.

She is focused on building the next chapter of her career, growing her company’s work between the UAE and Europe.

“I want to take it step by step and do things properly. I don’t want to rush anything,” she said.

As for the magic of Dubai, it’s still very much alive in Hakim’s life.

“The magic of Dubai is real, but you have to persevere … It’s for people who are willing persevere,” she said.